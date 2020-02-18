Here comes goodbye for Rascal Flatts. But first, the country trio will come to Colorado.

The group brings its "Farewell: Life is a Highway" tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Oct. 7.

Ticket go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and axs.com.

Rascal Flatts, known for a long list of hits such as "My Wish," "What Hurts the Most" and "Here Comes Goodbye," announced this year it would be heading out on a farewell tour.

The band — made up of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney — formed in 2000 and has racked up 31 top 10 hits on Billboard's country airplay chart. That includes 14 No. 1 singles.

Country band King Calaway will open up the Red Rocks show.