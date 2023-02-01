Rap legend Ice Cube will bring his tour to The Broadmoor World Arena this spring.

Hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and rapper Westside Boogie will open the April 18 show.

Tickets are $49.95-$129.95 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.

The longtime performer's first rap group, C.I.A., preceded the iconic gangsta rap group N.W.A., which Ice Cube formed with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre in 1987. Two years later, he launched a solo career. His singles include "It Was a Good Day," "Check Yo Self," "You Know How We Do It" and "Bop Gun (One Nation)."

Ice Cube also is known for his film and TV roles, starring in the 1991 drama "Boyz in the Hood" and cowriting and starring in the 1995 comedy "Friday."