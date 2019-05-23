Callicrate beef burgers, a cowboy chuckwagon, cooking demonstrations, an on-site butcher and live music all will be featured during the Memorial Day Bash at Ranch Foods Direct Peak to Plains Food Hub & Retail Store.
There also will be a Callicrate beef sale plus local farmers and vendors during the grand opening for the business, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4635 Town Center Drive.
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays. The Saturday hours switch to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. after Labor Day. Details: 473-2306, ranchfoodsdirect.com.