Raising Cane’s has been named the champion of chicken tenders.
The fast food chain known for chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and special Cane’s sauce, has been given the award for “Best Chicken Tenders.”
The designation comes courtesy of Thrillist, which ranked the best chicken tenders at fast food joints across the country “based on their tenderness, breading, seasoning and overall deliciousness.”
Which other restaurants made the top chicken tenders list? Here are the top five, according to Thrillist:
1. Raising Cane’s
2. Popeyes
3. Culver’s
4. Chick-fil-A
5. Long John Silver’s
