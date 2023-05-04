Rachael’s School of Dance will perform “Swan Lake” this Saturday at the Ent Center.

Based off the original 1877 ballet, this performance of “Swan Lake” will follow the classic tale of a young girl, Odette, who is cursed to live in the day as a swan. After falling for a prince who may break the spell, complications ensue.

“The only way to break the spell is for someone to make a pledge of true love,” said Rachael Aragon, who owns the school.

With a cast ranging from 2 years old to 18 years old, the production will have a bit of a happier ending compared to the original, Aragon said.

“In the original production, it’s got a tragic ending like ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ which is definitely unsuitable for a production like mine,” Aragon said. “One of life’s great lessons is that love can conquer anything.”

As for what to expect, Aragon said get ready for a beautiful, professional show.

“I just really love working with the children,” she said. “They’re doing the lifts — the same ‘Swan’ lifts that are done by the professional productions. All these things are high caliber stuff that adults do.”

Aragon said one of her favorite parts of the production is seeing the kids succeed and learn skills through dance.

“It’s a beautiful production and I love seeing children accomplish these things and gain an appreciation and a value for the arts. They have to be put in lots of long rehearsal hours and multiple hours of training,” Aragon said. “I just love seeing the growth and the appreciation and the fine arts discipline that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Before the ballet, the school will open with a performance of “Moana” to showcase other dance styles, she said.

“That gives them a little chance to show off their skills as well,” she said. “You will enjoy it from beginning to end. ... It’s absolutely adorable.”