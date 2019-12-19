Why did the coffee shop cross the road? For more space

A rack at R&R Coffee Cafe in Black Forest contains customers' personal mugs. Photo by ANDREW GIBSON, THE GAZETTE

Ryan Wanner, owner of R&R Coffee Café in Black Forest, has opened a second location in the Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17230 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. The YMCA building also houses Centura Health’s Tri-Lakes Health Pavilion.

Wanner will be roasting and serving the same great coffee he has been offering the last 12 years in Black Forest. The menu is about the same as what is served in the original location: pressed sandwiches, salads, soups, muffins and other sweets. There is a juice and smoothie bar, too. Hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Details: 488-4229, rnrcoffeecafe.com.

