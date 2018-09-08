Green chile season is going strong, and now is the time to get a bushel of roasted goodness to stash in the freezer. But how do you know whether to buy hot or mild green fruit?
Quesadilla Day comes to the rescue at Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Centers, 1430 S. Tejon St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Staffers make cheese quesadillas with varieties of freshly roasted green chile grown in Colorado. You can sample very mild to wildly hot before you decide which is just right for you. There will be salsa, jelly and pie samples too.