What to watch?
Boredom and mortal dread got you down? Take two episodes of “Too Cute!” on Hulu and text me in the morning. Puppy yips! Kitten yawns! Baby goat looks like he’s walking in heels! Each 42-minute episode includes drop-ins on a series of newborn critter litters that, I promise, will leave you feeling totally “awwww”-ful. — Stephanie Earls
What to read?There’s a good chance I’ve watched every episode of “The Office” at least five times. To dig deeper into one of my all-time favorite series, I recently picked up “The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History.” Rolling Stone writer Andy Greene interviews show creators and cast members. — Terry Terrones
What to listen to?Fill your space with a range of songs by women, thanks to this Spotify playlist. We’re talking Liz Phair, the Dixie Chicks, Sheryl Crow, TLC and Carole King. Oh, and the playlist was curated by Taylor Swift, who says these songs “paved the musical roadmap of her life.” Search “Amplify: Women’s History Month” on Spotify. — Amanda Hancock
What to do?Just in time to stir our imaginations while we wait out the coronavirus pandemic from home, Google Arts & Culture has released virtual, 360-degree tours of five national parks: Hawaii Volcanoes, Alaska’s Kenai Fjords, New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns, Utah’s Bryce Canyon and Florida’s Dry Tortugas. tinyurl.com/h6b56pl — Seth Boster