Broadway musicals make my heart sing. My new favorite? “Hadestown,” by Anais Mitchell, which premiered in 2019 and went on to win a bunch of well-deserved Tony Awards. This Spotify soundtrack is for you if you love Greek mythology, or, like me, love a jazzy, bluesy, folky bubbling cauldron of musical genres. — Jennifer Mulson
What to eat?One of my favorite places to eat, pandemic or no, is BJ’s Velvet Freez (1511 N. Union Blvd.). They serve delicious burgers, sandwiches and fries, and as implied by the name, all sorts of frozen treats. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and you can either drive-thru or use the walk-up window. — Terry Terrones
What to read?What a perfect time to be a latecomer to Brené Brown, starting with her book “Rising Strong.” She’s a storyteller and popular TEDx speaker, filled with positivity, vulnerability and resilience. Her calming words help a world trying to reset itself. It’s obvious why she’s also a popular fixture with her blog and podcast. (brenebrown.com) — Linda Navarro
What to do?Allow Calm to ease you into isolation. The free app has lived up to the name, a top download among people browsing for meditation. Declutter that headspace with guided sessions lasting between three to 30 minutes, picking programs meant to up your sleep, dip your stress and bring gratitude to your day. — Seth Boster