Neil de Grasse Tyson is as loquacious and passionate about science as he appears on TV.
A planned 45-minute interview with the world-renowned astrophysicist recently turned into a 90-minute discussion. The narrator and star of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” which airs Mondays on NatGeo, is thoughtful, forthright and fascinating. Here’s an edited excerpt from the interview:
Question: Can you give us a background on how the show is produced?
Answer: Well, first, all the shots on Saturn's moons, those were real (laughing). There were many, many location shoots. There were some locations that, because of cost or just sort of production challenges, were done via green screen. The way you do that is you send a camera crew to the location where I would be standing. They take high-resolution video of the region, including the terrain and the backdrop, and the exact orientation of the sun is noted. Then they come back. That's way cheaper than shipping everybody there.
Then they come back with these high-resolution video images, such as what would have been filmed if I were there. Now all you have to do is put me in this high-resolution image. Then, in a few cases, they'd build the foreground. I'd be on the foreground and that would blend seamlessly into the background.
As far as the places that you don't want to sensibly visit like black holes, the ship goes up to colliding black holes and dives into underwater. This is fully done on computer graphics, and we have the best in the business. The person working on this was head of the visual effects' guild. These are people who work on $100 million and $200 million films.
The green screen, I mean, the Ship of the Imagination, there is a 50-foot green screen outside the window. He (the director) comes up and he'll point with a laser in one spot and say, "OK, a star just blew up right there, go." OK, now I'm good with blown up stars because I'm an astrophysicist. I can just picture all that in my head.
All the Cosmic scenes were actually trivial for me to experience because I think about them all the time. I imagine myself traveling among them in my dreams.
I'm actually very happy with the final product.
Q: What kind of stories, 40 years from now, could you imagine would be told; what possible worlds would we be talking about in 2060?
A: I can imagine a “Cosmos” in 2060 that is all about stuff we're doing on the planets and moons in the solar system. Then imagining travel to other star systems, possibly populating those as well, with real thoughts about turning the galaxy into a backyard for humans.
Just imagine problems that confront us today. (Late-night TV host) Stephen Colbert asked me what problems do I foresee in the next century? My answer to him was, "The biggest problems I foresee are the ones we don't even know yet are problems."
The problems we list today were (not dreamed) of 100 years ago. You go back to 1900, what's everybody worrying about? "Oh, we'll run out of food for the growing population." Not knowing that science will multiply the productivity of farming by factors of 10.
No one saw that coming and nor is it talked about much because people don't want to hear the word science attached to their food supplies. That's why we're feeding 7 billion people today. Anyone starving is not starving because there is a shortage of food. They're starving because politics prevents the distribution of food and whatever cultural inequities prevent that. It's not because the world doesn't have enough food.
What else was happening 100 years ago? People were afraid of tuberculosis. Oh my gosh, and other things, polio. That's what people were preoccupied by. Now, those are solved problems. Going forward, I wonder what problems we have yet to discover that create existential risks for us. That's what that "Cosmos" will be about.
Q: The coronavirus is pretty unprecedented. As a scientist, how would you recommend the general public approach this unique time?
A: To me, this is a great experiment going on in real time. Can the world say to itself, "We have a common enemy. That enemy is not each other. The enemy is this invader to our species. It's a virus."
All the other reasons we would find to kill each other, because of skin color or who we worship or what line in the sand you happen to live on, across whatever line you live on, all these differences really look petty compared with confronting a common viral enemy.
The cooperation is necessary because we all travel. That's one of the great features of modern civilization. There are no pockets of people living unto themselves anymore. We all communicate, practically to every corner of the planet.
To me, this was an experiment in whether people understand the importance of listening to scientists. In this case, medical professions. There comes a time when you don't have the luxury to pick and choose what you want to believe and reject what you don't want to believe.
If we come through this on the other side, it's because people listen to the advice of science professionals. That's how I view this.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.