Alex Kurtzman is intimately familiar with the “Star Trek” universe. The veteran Hollywood exec has worked on the last two “Star Trek” films and is the co-creator, executive producer and writer on the hit CBS: All Access series, “Star Trek: Discovery.”
All that experience aside, bringing the iconic character of Jean Luc-Picard back to the small screen is no easy feat. The beloved Starfleet captain is a revered figure so expectations from fans are incredibly high for “Star Trek: Picard” when it debuts Thursday.
After watching the first three episodes at a press event last week, I can confidently say fans will be pleased with the new series. Cinematic, intense and flat out fun, “Star Trek: Picard” feels like a big budget film divided into 10 parts.
Once the screening was over I had so many questions, so I reached out to Kurtzman to pick his brain on this latest journey into the “Star Trek” universe.
Some people might think that “Star Trek: Picard” is a continuation of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” but it's significantly different. What was the decision behind this shift?
Patrick was utterly uninterested in repeating what he had done before. And, he had been offered to return to the part many, many times over the years and there was never a reason to do it, because he did it perfectly. And, why do it again? And, if there's not a new story to tell, then what's the point?
I think he understood in our first conversation that we were not looking to just repeat what had been done in “The Next Generation” but actually open a new chapter in the life of Picard and test a lot of the assumptions that had been made in TNG. Not out of a desire to subvert them but actually out of a desire to play with the reality that 20 years have passed and there’s no way he would be the same person. If he was the same person it would be dramatically uninteresting, and why tell that story?
I think the line that we were walking was that, while circumstances have changed so radically, he's the still the Picard that we know from “Next Generation” in his heart. He still fights for all the right things. He still finds a way to follow the correct compass in moments of tremendously moral gray areas. He's still the man that you want to be the great leader that he was.
But, circumstances in his life have really knocked him down several pegs and really changed things and he's made choices he regrets. So and that's where we find him when we meet him.
How much input did Patrick Stewart have in the development of the series?
The show was built with him, from the beginning. From the first meeting, to the writer's room through everything, he was really involved in it. And that was a real blessing for us, because he is the foremost authority on Jean-Luc Picard. He said that I'll never be able to write the dialogue for you, but I will be able to tell you the things that, mostly, if it feels like something Picard would say. And, that was incredibly helpful.
Why do you think Jean-Luc Picard is such a revered figure?
I think he is the leader that we need now and always. He's so thoughtful in the face of such challenging circumstances. He considers the consequences and effects of his choices, not just on his crew and not just on the generation around him, but on generations to come.
He doesn't act impulsively, he’s the anti-Kirk in a way. And all I can really tell you, that in our particular moment in our political history it would be really nice to have a leader like that.
Is there a “Star Trek” character you haven't gotten to write for yet, but would jump at the chance to do so?
Oh, I mean take your pick (laughing). I think the thing that we loved the most about the way that the legacy characters showed up, is that they all showed up because the story couldn't tell itself without them. We were not interested in just bringing them back to bring them back. We wanted to bring them back because they were so necessary to the story. And really any character who presents him or herself as being essential to the story is a character we'd love to bring back.
How do you balance the new characters with the legacy characters?
I think that one of great traditions of all “Star Trek” shows, is that audiences look to the show and then they looked to the bridge crew and see a version of themselves in one of the characters or in multiple characters. And, that was the goal of the new cast, was get to know them, get to love them. And with any luck in 20 years, they’ll be the legacy characters.
How did you decide which legacy characters to bring back, because a number of them, when their series ended, seems to have their story kind of close?
It was really about story. We didn’t go into the process thinking, let's bring back this legacy character, other than Data. Data took on an initial part Picard’s story. Troi and Riker, for example, didn’t reveal themselves as the characters we were going to bring back, until we were halfway through breaking this season. And, that's because we had reached a point where it was very clear that the story wanted to include them.
But it was never about just grabbing people and throwing them on screen for fan service, ultimately that is really disappointing. Or, it really can be, without necessity.
Will we get a second season of “Star Trek: Picard?”
Yes, it's already been ordered.
We already know of several legacy characters that are coming back, are there any secret ones that you haven't revealed yet?
Not in season one.
Have you noticed any differences between creating content for a streaming service, like CBS All Access, versus producing it or writing for films?
The thing I love most about this, what everyone is calling the Golden Age of Television, is that it's an opportunity to blur the lines. We're doing big, grand cinematic opera on the small screen in a way, that's not that different than the way did on big screen. The principle difference, is that we have 10 hours versus two. And then, you get to live in all the lovely nuance and small moments that two hour movies don't always have time for. So, it’s the best of both worlds.
Any update on “Lower Decks?”
Mike McMahan has finished the animatics on all the episodes and we've seen them, they're brilliant. He is a genius. I can't wait for people to see that show, it's such a love letter to “Star Trek” that it's unlike any “Star Trek” you've ever seen before. But you know, animation takes us a year to get going. But, I'm hoping it will drop this year.
When I was scrolling through your IMDb page, I noticed you worked on “Limitless.” I was huge fan of that show. I loved the movie but I thought the TV show was even better. Why do you think it only lasted one season?
I think in a weird way, it was ahead of its time and potentially on the wrong network. I agree with you, I think that show could have gone five to seven years with no problem, if not longer.
The writing was brilliant. The whole cast was amazing. They really have a premise that could have gone the distance. I think that, in a way, it didn't really speak to the demographic. It may have been served better on a network like Fox. And also, it was pre-streaming. And, my sense is that if we had done that now as a streaming show, it actually would have really taken off.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.