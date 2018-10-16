NASHVILLE • Thomas Rhett might be the first country star to use the word “Instagram” in a song.
Rhett, 28, leans forward on a couch in a recording studio as he considers this. The social media reference is in “Life Changes,” the autobiographical title track of his third album and his 11th No. 1 hit, which blared from car windows this summer as it blew up on country radio.
“Well, FGL just did it,” Rhett pointed out. True, the duo Florida Georgia Line name-checked the app in their recent single. But, Rhett said with a smile, “I’m for sure the only person to say ‘Uganda’ in a song, I would think, at least in this genre.”
As a college student in 2010, Rhett dutifully navigated Nashville’s traditional road to mainstream success: Earn credibility by writing songs for other artists, get a record deal and pay respects to radio.
But Rhett, who hit it big with his third single, was determined to stand out from the pack of fledgling acts. In 2014, he released “Make Me Wanna,” which he called a “countrified Bee Gees” song. It went No. 1. Then came “Crash and Burn,” an offbeat cut that had a 1950s doo-wop vibe. It rocketed up the charts. A few months later, when a lot of love songs weren’t on country radio, the ballad “Die a Happy Man” — inspired by his wife, Lauren, who starred in the music video — became a six-week No. 1 and eventual triple-platinum crossover pop hit.
In that unusual succession of events, Rhett learned that despite what industry gatekeepers advise, taking risks can pay off big time. And you never can underestimate fans’ interest in songs about your personal life, from your wife’s newfound social media popularity (“Now she’s got her own set of fans, got a blue check mark by her Instagram”) to your adoption of a baby girl (“I remember the day I told my daddy and mama, ‘You’re gonna have a grandkid, yep, from Uganda.’”)
He’s stayed on that path, earning a Grammy nomination this year for his “Life Changes” album, mixing pop, rock, R&B and EDM with country music, an eclecticism that’s fueling his rise as the genre’s next superstar. In addition to high-profile gigs outside of Nashville, such as appearing on “The Voice” this fall as an adviser on Kelly Clarkson’s team, he hopes to join an elite group of country artists, those who can play stadiums.
Few singers, such as Kenny Chesney or Luke Bryan, can attract enough fans. Until recently, it wasn’t on Rhett’s radar. A couple of years ago, he was headlining 3,000-seat clubs. Last year, when his manager told him it was time to take the jump to arenas, starting around 12,000 seats, he balked.
“I said, ‘Please, no,’” Rhett recalled. He felt he had finally perfected being the perpetual “middle slot” at big shows, the hype man for more famous acts. “I asked, ‘Does anyone else want me to open for them? I need another year under my belt.’”
He eventually agreed, though he was somewhat terrified. And it worked.
“We sold out 70 or 80 percent of the shows — it completely exceeded all of our expectations,” Rhett said. “I was like, ‘Dang, we have created something here.’”