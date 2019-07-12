Billy Ray Cyrus never performed at the July 5 concert a he was supposed to headline last week, reports Gazette news partner KKTV 11 News.
According to KKTV, a rainstorm kept the country star from performing at Weidner Field Friday night.
Now, frustrated fans are asking what happens next after paying hundreds of dollars to see the country star.
“We figured it would be delayed, postponed or something," Jessica Leon said. "But you know, we didn’t figure it would just be canceled and nothing would happen. “
Event promoter Jon Eddy told 11 News in an email that refunds for the tickets would not be provided.
Read more at kktv.com.