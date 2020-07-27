"Grease" is a quintessential summer flick.
The 1978 film is popping up on a lot of drive-in movie screens this year as car-bound movies return to glory amid coronavirus.
The Promenade Shops at Briargate is giving you and your family another chance to sing along to the classic soundtrack from inside your vehicle. "Pop Up Pictures on the Promenade: Carpool Cinema" will show the film Thursday. The lot opens at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Admission is $15 per vehicle, and non-perishable food donations and toiletry items for The Salvation Army will be accepted. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go online to ow.ly/r0LK50AzcKL or thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Cars will be spaced according to distancing guidelines and attendees must stay in their vehicles throughout the film, minus visits to the restrooms. Curbside pickup at the shopping complex's dining establishments also will be available.