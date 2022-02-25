When 10-year-old Cosmo Solano made a scarf disappear from his bare hands, his grandmother was beside herself.
The devout Catholic thought her grandson was possessed by “Diablo,” and booted him out of the house during a family get-together. His uncle found the upset little boy and told him he had to reveal the magic trick.
“If you don’t show her it’s a trick, she’ll think we have to call Father Al,” Solano said he was told. “I went back in and showed her, and she looked at me like that was the dumbest thing she’d ever seen and walked away.”
That was the first time Solano learned it was more fun for people to not know how a trick works.
“Giving the secret away isn’t about keeping the secret,” said the Pueblo native who now lives in Colorado Springs. “We don’t keep secrets from you. We keep secrets for you. It isn’t because we’re trying to keep you at bay. It’s more to protect you, so you enjoy it.”
And now, it’s a Friday night, decades later. A buzzing crowd waits patiently in the two front rooms of Cosmo’s Magic Theater, inside an unassuming strip mall off Garden of the Gods Road. Adults and teens mill about what looks like an old-fashioned parlor. They sit in wingback and antique chairs and gaze at old posters covering the walls: Houdini, Prestidigitateur; Eva Fay, High Priestess of Mysticism; Levante, World Famed Illusionist; Carter the Great, The World’s Weird Wonderful Wizard. Over the fake gas flames of a fireplace hang black and white photos of Dai Vernon, the famous Canadian magician Solano has always looked to for inspiration.
Solano’s wife, Carrie Solano, works the room, handing four playing cards to each person for Cosmo’s first trick once they get settled in the theater. Cosmo also mingles with the crowd, introducing himself and stirring up excitement.
Super fan Kim Girling is introducing her friend to the show. It’s her fourth time at Cosmo’s, after finding the show on Tripadvisor.
“It’s the caliber of a show from Las Vegas or California,” she said. “The first card trick is my favorite.”
And then, it’s magic time. The crowd trickles into the 54-seat theater, filled with three rows of theater seats Cosmo bought years ago for practically nothing, not knowing what he would do with them at the time. The theater is intimate. His set, done by Jack Hart, an Emmy-nominated set designer who worked as an art director on multiple David Copperfield TV specials, features a table and two chairs a couple of arms-lengths away from the first row. Close-up magic and sleight of hand are Cosmo’s passions.
He regales the room with tales as the night begins, such as his first magic gig: show and tell as a kindergartner, where he does a version of what is probably the first recorded magic trick in history. He pulls three cups and tiny red balls off a shelf and imitates himself as a tiny boy in front of his classmates using props from his TV Magic kit.
“These are my cups.” Pause. “And these are my balls.” Laughter.
Cosmo is charismatic and funny, a natural in front of a crowd as he makes tiny red balls appear and disappear with ease. He charms the room with seemingly unexplainable card tricks and mentalism, and ends the first half of his two-hour show with a deck of cards that transforms into a kaleidoscope of colors midshuffle. The sounds of delight and surprise waft through the room. It’s this response that feeds the lifelong magician — that personal connection with an audience.
“I’ve had men, a big guy one time, for example, sitting on stage with me at the table,” Cosmo said before the show. “He was kind of quiet, and he started getting giddy like a little kid. He said, ‘I feel like I’m 6 years old again.’ Boom. That’s it. You can’t pay me enough to give that up.”
Kid magician
Cosmo was 5 when his interest in magic was piqued by a magic trick in a Curious George book. At 7 or 8, he repeatedly checked out “Dunninger’s Complete Encyclopedia of Magic” from the John C. Fremont Public Library in Florence, and inhaled a correspondence course from the Chavez College of Magic in California. It all came to fruition with his first paid magic gig at a barbecue when he was 13. He was paid $15.
There was one significant hurdle to overcome, though. Cosmo was super shy. Not around his good friends or family members, but everybody else. At 16, he got fired from his job at Zeezo’s in Pueblo. He was great at sleight of hand tricks, but selling to and engaging with customers? Nope. A manager rehired him later, though, and gave him some advice: Watch Zeezo, the owner, and imitate him. He did, word for word. It worked. He started to get country club and other higher-end shows.
“I couldn’t get enough of it,” he said. “As soon as I came out of the shell, it was over. I just had to break through it.”
He headed to Los Angeles after high school, in hot pursuit of membership at the famous Magic Castle, a private nightclub for magicians in Hollywood. But before he could even think about auditioning — you had to be 21 — he spent a couple of months living in his car while he got his footing in the big city.
A few years later, he realized his Magic Castle dream, and was able to spend the next two decades sharing the space with his idol, Vernon. Later still, he achieved another dream — completing 18 weeks of Chavez College of Magic, this time in-person.
In 1998, Cosmo and his wife, who he met while doing magic at an L.A. restaurant, and their three kids were once again Colorado residents, though he continued to travel for gigs. He eventually was inspired to create a close-up magic show with a limited number of audience members in an intimate environment. At first, he traveled the show around the country, then set up a theater in his unused and large dining room. And then he and his wife found a space on Janitell Road and opened their first version of Cosmo’s Magic Theater.
It was open for about two and a half years, until the owner of the building needed the space back. And then the pandemic hit, and Cosmo wasn’t sure if he’d reopen. Six months ago, they started looking for a new space and reopened over the summer.
“It’s clear that a lot of hard work and soul went into everything presented to the audience,” wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor. “Cosmo was a great guy. Got to talk to him before and after the show. It’s just something you have to do when you’re here in the Springs. Didn’t get sawed in half, but it’s OK because I still got to see an amazing magic show that blew my mind.”
Old school magic
There’s a problem with magic today, the longtime musician believes. The industry has trained audiences to think it’s all about figuring out the trick, instead of allowing it to be a simple pleasure. Cosmo sees it time and time again, when audience members come in and tell him they’re going to decipher his show.
“If you went to a magic show in the 1800s, you didn’t want to figure it out,” he said. “You just wanted to enjoy the show. But the 1900s came along, and things changed.”
He quotes a magician named Max Maven, who said the biggest tragedy to happen to magic in the 20th century was magicians took something inherently profound and rendered it trivial.
“Magicians started cheapening it, watering it down,” Cosmo said. “Just doing trick after trick. There was no theater anymore. When I do a show I try to get people to relax and enjoy and forget about trying to figure it out, and get fascinated more with what I’m saying and the stories.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270