8 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.) Friday, Oct. 26, and 7 p.m. (doors open 5:30 p.m.) Saturday, Oct. 27, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Tickets: $20.50-$113, axs.com. Info: 477-2121 or broadmoorworldarena.com
Nineteen-year-old cowboy Mason Taylor says he’s living the dream.
Taylor, ranked second on the Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour, spends most of his time competing — aiming for eight seconds riding a bull — in a different city each week.
“If you hang on for eight seconds, they’ll pay you,” he said in a phone interview this month from his home in Maypearl, Texas.
He’s slated to be among the bull riders competing in Colorado Springs when the Velocity Tour stops at the Broadmoor World Arena on Friday and Saturday. Or he might already have qualified for the 2018 PBR 25th Unleash the Beast World Finals, held next month in Las Vegas. That’s the main goal.
Per an Oct. 10 article by Pueblo-based PBR, Taylor is 20-for-63 (31.75 percent) at all PBR levels of competition since making his nonpremier series debut Aug. 26, 2017. At that time, the “up-and-coming” rider was ranked 52nd in the world standings. He’s won events this season in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and Rochester, N.Y.
Taylor was born in Norman, Okla. At age 8, he moved with his family to Texas, where he grew up on a ranch. His father, Chris, rode bulls for 20 years, and Taylor caught the bug early.
“Dad put me on my first sheep when I was 2, and I haven’t stopped yet,” he said.
Taylor counts Marquis Metal Works and Sundance Construction as sponsors. He said he team ropes a bit, but “for the most part I just ride bulls.”
A professional bull rider travels 11 months out of the year.
“Normally we’ll go from December to early November, and after that we’ll have a couple of weeks off to where we ain’t got nothing to go to, and then the 2019 season will start up,” he said.
Bull riding is tough on the body. Taylor wears a helmet, per regulation for riders born after 1994, and a protective vest in the arena.
“I’ve been really lucky not to have anything too serious happen by way of injury. I’ve always been pretty good about getting away from the bull,” he said. “It is hard on the body. You have some mornings where you wake up and you just don’t want to get out of bed you’re so sore. But if you love it enough, you’ll keep doing it.”
Taylor, the 2018 Youth Finals Rodeo champion, plans to “be done by the time I’m 26 or 27 and then retire and not look at another bull again,” he said, before adding, “Just kidding. But when I say ‘I’m done,’ I’m done.”
For now, competing at PBR’s highest level is a dream career and lifestyle for Taylor, allowing him to “stay up all night and sleep all day,” he said jokingly. “The world finals is what I’m shooting for. I’m going to have a gold buckle on my belt before I’m through. I’m going to be a world champion before I’m done.”
MICHELLE KARAS, THE GAZETTE,