An all-star lineup of musicians will honor seven-time Grammy winner Prince on the four year anniversary of the legendary artists death.

"Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" features artists such as Beck, Alicia Keys, John Legend, The Foo Fighters, Usher and Coldplay's Chris Martin and many others performing some of Prince's most memorable songs in a concert performed at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event, which was taped in January, is hosted by Maya Rudolph and airs on CBS on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The concert includes performances from Prince's friends and longtime collaborators the Revolution, Sheila E. and funk band Morris Day and the Time.

“One of the true joys of producing the Grammy Awards is both working with and being able to tribute your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity of doing both,” said Ken Ehrlich. “We’ve gathered a remarkable collection of artists across genres and across generations to salute one of music’s truly singular iconic writer/performers, and believe me, it’s a tall order to do him justice.”

Prince broke ground in the music industry by successfully negotiating with Warner Bros. Records to not only let him produce his 1978 debut album, "For You," but to also play all 27 instruments featured on the album. Prince has garnered seven Grammy Awards and 38 Grammy nominations and in 2004 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Prince died on April 21, 2016. He was 57-years-old.