Colorado Springs celebrates LGBTQ community at PrideFest

PrideFest marchers hold a banner and signs reading, “We believe in unconditional love.” Fifty years, two weeks and two days after the Stonewall riots catalyzed the gay rights movement in the U.S., Colorado Springs celebrated the legacy of that moment with a parade and festival July 14.

 Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette

June is Pride Month, and there will be various events happening around Colorado to celebrate the state's LGBTQ community, including community festivals in Denver, Boulder, Longmont, Manitou and Loveland. 

Pikes Peak region 

Pikes Peak Pride: June 10-11

Pride Bar Crawl: June 17 

Manitou PrideFest: June 17

Denver

Denver PRIDE5K: June 24

Denver Pride Parade: June 25 

Denver PrideFest: June 24-25

Black Pride Denver has announced a lineup of events through June 19 to celebrate Pride Month as well as Juneteenth. 

Northern Colorado 

Loveland Pride Celebration: June 10

Trek Fort Collins North Pride Ride: June 25

Boulder Pride festival: June 11

Boulder Pride Visibility March: June 11

Longmont Pride Festival: June 30

Western Slope

Palisade, CO, Paddle with Pride: June 17

Avon, CO, Pride in the Park: June 12

