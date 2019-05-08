Fans of "Beverly Hills, 90210" were giddy when they heard the original cast was coming back to a meta version of the show back in February. Now they have a date to look forward to.
On Wednesday Fox announced that "BH90210," a new six-episode event series, will premiere Wednesday, August 7.
Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, the original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” all return but this is not a reboot. The seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.
Think of "BH90210" as a Hollywood version of historical fiction. The actors are playing heightened versions of themselves.
Here's the official show outline from Fox: "Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Shannen, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?"
"Beverly Hills, 90120" premiered on October 4, 1990. After a receiving poor ratings during its first season, the series became a hit when it's second season aired during the summer of 1991. This was a novel concept at the time, as most TV shows went on a summer hiatus. The drama had captured a teen and twentysomething audience it would hold onto until the series finale aired on May 17, 2000.
The series helped spawn a number of spinoffs ("Melrose Place," "Models, Inc.," "90210") but none them had the fan fervor or ratings of the original.
Take a peek at a short preview featuring the cast below.