Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced that genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone will be performing on Thursday, July 25. (Robb Cohen/Invision/AP file)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days night show lineup is now complete.

Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced that genre-bending singer and rapper Post Malone will be performing on Thursday, July 25.

The addition of Post Malone completes a night show lineup that features Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Josh Turner, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR).

Post Malone tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 9 a.m. at CFDRodeo.com. A ticket pre-sale will be open on Thursday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Held the last full week of July, Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge, ten-day western celebration.

