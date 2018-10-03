Photo portraits of children who changed the face of the medical cannabis movement, by Nichole Montanez, Friday, Oct. 5-Oct. 27, Fremont Center for the Arts, 505 Macon Ave., Canon City. Opening reception, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, free, goo.gl/Gif86R. Exhibit hours and info: 275-2790, fremontarts.org.

Something else: 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19, free artist talk by Montanez at Fremont Center for the Arts.

Nichole Montanez began photographing children with seizure disorders who might be helped with CBD oil, a medical marijuana treatment, in August 2013. Inspired by her then-7-year-old niece, Hailey, affectionately nicknamed “Teapot,” who was born with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy marked by frequent, prolonged seizures, Montanez embarked on a multi-year photo portrait project that would become “Face of Cannabis.”

“She is the reason this project exists,” said Montanez, a graphic artist and designer for The Gazette. “It was never about marijuana. The reason I took an interest in the first place is that I saw news stories starting to focus on Dravet Syndrome. To suddenly see it on national TV, to see her condition getting recognition, was exciting.”

Teapot
Hailey, aka “Teapot,” adjusts her tiara at her 10th birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 31, 2016. Teapot suffers from Dravet Syndrome. She is the niece of the Face of Cannabis artist and the inspiration behind the project. Cannabis was not Hailey’s answer. Her mother still believes in cannabis as a viable treatment, though it wasn’t right for her as she was entering puberty. It was also not working in combination with her current medications.
Teapot had her first seizure at 3 months old. In 2013 she was one of just a handful children in Colorado known to have Dravet Syndrome. Now 12, Teapot has endured countless seizures, some resulting in hospital stays. Montanez learned of a support group for families committed to finding relief, many of whom have moved to Colorado where medical cannabis treatment is legal. After attending a meeting, Montanez decided to do a photo project about kids who might be helped by CBD oil, which was just starting to find success as a treatment.

Five years and nearly 300 black-and-white photo portraits later, Montanez’s project, “Face of Cannabis,” is the focus of the October showcase at Fremont Center for the Arts in Canon City. More than 130 of her portraits of children and adults in 13 states will be exhibited Friday through Oct. 27.

“I wanted people to see this as the new face of cannabis, and that this is a treatment that has worked for so many children to lessen the severity of their seizures. Some children who use it are now seizure-free,” said Montanez.

In the future, Montanez hopes the project will tour nationally to spread the word about how these once-stigmatized medical marijuana treatments can help children whose lives may be improved by them.

It’s a project not without heartbreak. Eleven of the children whose portraits are included in the project have died. “For some, CBD oil was just about improving quality of life for the time that they had left,” Montanez said. “Others never got the chance to try it.”

Despite the suffering these children have endured, the majority of the portraits are joyful, and they capture the personality and spirit of each subject. “I wanted it to be a happy project, so people could relate to children they might not otherwise understand,” Montanez said. “But I also wanted it to be the truth, so I didn’t hold back when it came to taking the hard shots.”

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and special sections editor for the Gazette. A Penn State graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

