Five-year-old Charlotte uses her talking device at her home in Black Forest, Colo., in May 2013. Charlotte suffers from Dravet Syndrome and was featured in the 2013 CNN documentary "WEED" with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
Hailey, aka “Teapot,” adjusts her tiara at her 10th birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Jan. 31, 2016. Teapot suffers from Dravet Syndrome. She is the niece of the Face of Cannabis artist and the inspiration behind the project. Cannabis was not Hailey’s answer. Her mother still believes in cannabis as a viable treatment, though it wasn’t right for her as she was entering puberty. It was also not working in combination with her current medications.
Twelve-year-old Caden walks down an alley in downtown Colorado Springs in November 2015. Caden suffers from Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. His mother moved with her two young sons to Colorado in 2013 to treat Caden with CBD. The family has since returned to their home state of Georgia, where laws have been changed to allow use of CBD in children with epilepsy.
Nichole Montanez
Photo portraits of children who changed the face of the medical cannabis movement, by Nichole Montanez, Friday, Oct. 5-Oct. 27, Fremont Center for the Arts, 505 Macon Ave., Canon City. Opening reception, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, free,goo.gl/Gif86R. Exhibit hours and info: 275-2790,fremontarts.org.
Something else: 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19, free artist talk by Montanez at Fremont Center for the Arts.
Nichole Montanez began photographing children with seizure disorders who might be helped with CBD oil, a medical marijuana treatment, in August 2013. Inspired by her then-7-year-old niece, Hailey, affectionately nicknamed “Teapot,” who was born with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy marked by frequent, prolonged seizures, Montanez embarked on a multi-year photo portrait project that would become “Face of Cannabis.”
“She is the reason this project exists,” said Montanez, a graphic artist and designer for The Gazette. “It was never about marijuana. The reason I took an interest in the first place is that I saw news stories starting to focus on Dravet Syndrome. To suddenly see it on national TV, to see her condition getting recognition, was exciting.”
Teapot had her first seizure at 3 months old. In 2013 she was one of just a handful children in Colorado known to have Dravet Syndrome. Now 12, Teapot has endured countless seizures, some resulting in hospital stays. Montanez learned of a support group for families committed to finding relief, many of whom have moved to Colorado where medical cannabis treatment is legal. After attending a meeting, Montanez decided to do a photo project about kids who might be helped by CBD oil, which was just starting to find success as a treatment.
Five years and nearly 300 black-and-white photo portraits later, Montanez’s project, “Face of Cannabis,” is the focus of the October showcase at Fremont Center for the Arts in Canon City. More than 130 of her portraits of children and adults in 13 states will be exhibited Friday through Oct. 27.
“I wanted people to see this as the new face of cannabis, and that this is a treatment that has worked for so many children to lessen the severity of their seizures. Some children who use it are now seizure-free,” said Montanez.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Brooklyn suffered from intractable epilepsy and began having seizures at 3 months of age.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Lily suffers from Dravet Syndrome, SCN2a, Grin2b, Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, Ventriculomegaly, Colpocephaly, Hydrocephalus, Dygenesis of the left frontal hemisphere, ESES, Autism, and Celiac Disease. Her parents were told at 26 weeks gestation that their baby was likely not going to survive the birth because her brain wouldn't tell her body to take its first breath. Lily did take her first breath but started to seize immediately. After getting her diagnosis in 2014, the family relocated to Colorado from Wisconsin to try cannabis. They remain here and Lily is doing well.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Scout was born with cortical dysplasia. He suffered his first seizure at 10 months of age. The cause of the seizure was a lesion on the right side of his brain. A cyst was later discovered on the left side, and he underwent surgery to remove both of those when he was 3 years old. Scout lives in Idaho and took part in a Face of Cannabis photo shoot to help raise awareness and attempt to change laws. However, the use of medical cannabis in any form remains illegal in that state.
Four-year-old Declan waits for his oatmeal at his family home in Canon City; Colorado. Declan has Gomez and Lopez-Hernandez Syndrome. While in utero; his parents were told he would not survive. Yet; he did. The family relocated to Colorado from Georgia to try cannabis.
Jennifer and Haley, both 15, walk up the Virginia state capitol stairs following a Face of Cannabis photo shoot in May 2015. Haley suffers from Dravet Syndrome and had her first seizure at 5 months of age. Jennifer, too, suffers from epilepsy and briefly moved to Colorado from Virginia in 2013 to try cannabis. She found relief from THCa and returned to her home state to fight for cannabis reform. Both girls, along with their mothers, were among the children instrumental in changing medical cannabis laws in the state of Virginia.
Kaitlyn holds her daughter Kennedee, 3, at their home in Fountain, Colo., Oct. 22, 2014. These would be the last photos of Kennedee. Her parents had just initiated hospice and taken their daughter home. Walker Warburge Syndrome had already claimed the life of her sister at the age of 2 months. When Kennedee was born with the same syndrome, she was sent home on hospice and survived for longer than expected. Her parents credit CBD for improving her quality of life during her last year.
Nine-year-old Maddie stop to feel the pavement in an alley in downtown Colorado Springs in October 2015. Maddie suffers from Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. She and her mother moved to Colorado from North Carolina to try CBD.
Seven-year-old Emily is ready for her Face of Cannabis portrait in San Antonio, Texas, in September 2015. At the time of this photo shoot, CBD was illegal in the state of Texas. Cannabis laws in Texas have since changed to allow CBD. Children like Emily were at the forefront of the movement.
Ten-year-old Zaki runs through the hemp plants at the Stanley Brothers grow in September; 2013. He’d already been almost one year seizure-free on CBD oil. Zaki suffers from Doose Syndrome and began having seizures at 4 months of age. Zaki began taking CBD oil before all of the media attention brought hundreds of kids to Colorado. He was the second child to use Charlotte’s Web and remained seizure free for 4 years.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Brooklyn suffered from intractable epilepsy and began having seizures at 3 months of age.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Cora was born with Macrocephaly-Capillary Malformation and began having seizures at 5 months of age. She lives in Colorado with her family and began using CBD in 2014.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Lily suffers from Dravet Syndrome, SCN2a, Grin2b, Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, Ventriculomegaly, Colpocephaly, Hydrocephalus, Dygenesis of the left frontal hemisphere, ESES, Autism, and Celiac Disease. Her parents were told at 26 weeks gestation that their baby was likely not going to survive the birth because her brain wouldn't tell her body to take its first breath. Lily did take her first breath but started to seize immediately. After getting her diagnosis in 2014, the family relocated to Colorado from Wisconsin to try cannabis. They remain here and Lily is doing well.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Maitri began having seizures at 5 1/2 years of age. She moved with her mother to Colorado from Vermont in 2014 so she could try CBD.
Face of Cannabis portrait. 14-year-old Reggie suffered from Dentatorubral-Pallidoluysian Atrophy, a progressive brain disorder. His family relocated to Colorado from Florida to try CBD.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Scout was born with cortical dysplasia. He suffered his first seizure at 10 months of age. The cause of the seizure was a lesion on the right side of his brain. A cyst was later discovered on the left side, and he underwent surgery to remove both of those when he was 3 years old. Scout lives in Idaho and took part in a Face of Cannabis photo shoot to help raise awareness and attempt to change laws. However, the use of medical cannabis in any form remains illegal in that state.
Face of Cannabis portrait. Sydni suffers from Doose syndrome. She began having seizures at 4 years of age. Sydni’s was the first Face of Cannabis portrait, taken August 31, 2013.
Twelve-year-old Emily at her family home in Glendale, Calif. Emily suffers from Dravet Syndrome and had her first seizure at 5 months of age.
Thirteen-year-old Tyler get a tour of the CW Botanicals lab to see where his oil is made in Boulder, Colo., on Oct. 22, 2015.
In the future, Montanez hopes the project will tour nationally to spread the word about how these once-stigmatized medical marijuana treatments can help children whose lives may be improved by them.
It’s a project not without heartbreak. Eleven of the children whose portraits are included in the project have died. “For some, CBD oil was just about improving quality of life for the time that they had left,” Montanez said. “Others never got the chance to try it.”
Despite the suffering these children have endured, the majority of the portraits are joyful, and they capture the personality and spirit of each subject. “I wanted it to be a happy project, so people could relate to children they might not otherwise understand,” Montanez said. “But I also wanted it to be the truth, so I didn’t hold back when it came to taking the hard shots.”