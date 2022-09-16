“Three Bands, Three Porches, One Great Community.” The annual Porchfest, with that motto, returns Sunday in the Patty Jewett neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

The one-day grassroots music festival started in 2016, when it drew 500 people. In recent years, that number has jumped up to more than 4,000 people, according to one organizer.

The music festival runs from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. and includes food trucks and blocked-off streets — this year Royer Street — allowing attendees to bring their lawn chairs and walk or bike from one venue to another.

The schedule looks like this:

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Roma Ransom, 1511 N. Royer St.

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Ashlee and the Longshot Revival, 1616 N. Royer St.

4 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Jeremy Fracknitz Band, 1719 N. Royer St.

Find your spot in front of the first of three porches. Unless you’re early, this will feel like a scavenger hunt, searching for an empty space among the crowd.

Also, the nearby Good Neighbors Meeting House has related activities scheduled this weekend.