The Patty Jewett neighborhood is gearing up for this year’s edition of Porchfest on Sunday.
“Three bands. Three porches. One great community” is the all-encompassing slogan since the event's start in the past decade.
Porchfest music will be accompanied by a series of kids' activities and 11 food trucks.
The free event runs 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — and don't forget your lawn chair. For more information, click or tap here.
The schedule looks like this:
1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Look'ee Here, 1729 N. Franklin St.
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: The 719, 1705 N. Franklin St.
4 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Red Moon Rounder, 1403 N. Franklin St.
The nearby Good Neighbors Meeting House has music before and after the show.
