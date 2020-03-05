If you go

What: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Fine Arts Center Theatre Company

When: Opens 6 p.m. Friday, through April 5, 6 p.m. Fridays, 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.

Price: $20, $10 12 and younger, $15 student rush tickets available on the day of the show, free CC students, tickets include free admission to the museum on day of ticketed performance; 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu