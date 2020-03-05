Edward Tulane is no Velveteen Rabbit.
While the latter, a stuffed toy made popular in the famous 1922 children’s novel, sought to become real through the love of his little boy owner, the former is a vain porcelain toy bunny who cares only about himself in the popular young adult novel “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”
In Newberry Medal winner Kate DiCamillo’s 2006 book, Edward, who first belongs to a little girl named Abilene, is accidentally dropped into the ocean, where he’s rescued by strangers. He embarks on a long journey of multiple owners and life lessons, as he discovers his humanity and the ability to love others.
Oprah, Gayle King, 'Little Women,' 'Vagina Monologues' happening this week in Colorado Springs, Denver
Dwayne Hartford’s stage adaptation of the novel will open Friday at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. It’s recommended for ages 5 and older, and runs through April 5.
“It’s a story about resiliency, connection, love and loss, and the simple joys in life,” said director Meghann Henry. “When you see that come alive on the stage with music and amazing performances, your heart feels full.”
Cast members include Heidi Guzman (“Tiny Beautiful Things”), Jack English (“The Sound of Music,” “Stuart Little”), Colton Pratt (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”) and Tracy Nicole Taylor (“Ben & The Magic Paintbrush,” “Barnum”). The show will also feature guitar and cello music written for the FAC production.
Adults, too, will be challenged by the story’s themes: learning how to love, how it feels to lose that love, and finding the courage to love again.
“It takes kids on a journey through emotions and helps them build empathy for seeing the world through different characters’ eyes,” said Henry, who directed the kids’ show “Ben and the Magic Paintbrush” last year at the FAC. “For adults, it will challenge their own personal emotions around what it means to connect, and how we do it in a world that’s so busy we don’t get to sit and look at the stars.”
Henry knows a little something about creating worlds for kids on stage. She earned a master’s in theater for young audiences and is now the artistic director at Mesner Puppet Theater in Kansas City, Mo.
“Early on I loved the responsiveness of a young audience,” she said. “It feels like you’re having a conversation with the audience even more than you do with adults. Creating work for young people allows you to dig deeper into concepts and imagination. Young people aren’t as literal and are more willing to go on a journey with you.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270