Michael and Stacey Sturdevant, who have owned Woodland Park’s popular The Donut Mill for 10 years, have purchased The Crystola Roadhouse on U.S. 24, just east of Woodland Park. The couple are planning to open a refreshed Crystola Roadhouse this month.

Crystola Roadhouse, 20918 E. U.S. 24, Woodland Park, will have its official grand opening 11 a.m. to midnight March 7.

Guests will have an opportunity to see the remodeled space and try out owner Michael Sturdevant’s new menu. Live music by Dave Marshall & the Double AA Express plays 5 to 9 p.m. Details: 687-7879, facebook.com/CrystolaColorado.

Family-friendly spot

North side social

North Side Social opened on Valentine’s Day with hundreds of guests coming to see the new family-friendly playhouse.

North Side Social, 9633 Prominent Point, opened to throngs of fans on Valentine’s Day weekend.

“This place was packed,” executive chef Philip Griffin said. “There were around 800 people.”

The huge space that was formerly Till Kitchen has been transformed into a family-friendly playhouse full of games and activities for all ages.

Griffin has created a menu of upscale sports bar dishes such as wood fire pizza, fat pretzels and sliders to be enjoyed with beers from the beer wall or cocktails from the bar. Details: 282-8004, facebook.com/northsidesocialCS.

Gone fishing

Carlos Echeandia, owner of Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St., will be closed for vacation Sunday through March 18. Details: 471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.

