Lori Adams-Miller has just finished gluing together a human-sized gift bag.
It’s a prop for the holiday-themed melodrama and olio “Christmas Scheming … or … Sittin’ on the Dock of the eBay,” which opens Friday at Iron Springs Chateau and runs through Dec. 23.
Adams-Miller wrote the 40-minute melodrama a couple of years ago, her third in the eight years that she and her partner, Dolores Adams-Miller, have co-owned the longtime Manitou Springs theater with Rebekah and Brian Ratterree. “We do everything here,” said Adams-Miller, who also will direct the melodrama and perform during the intermission and olio portions of the show.
It’s a lot, but the longtime actor loves it, calling melodrama the most fun genre she’s done: “I’ve made people cry and that’s powerful, but making people laugh is so much better.”
This year’s musical comedy, a reprise of the venue’s 2019 show, is, of course, the triumph of good over evil, as any competent melodrama should be. The show opens on Christmas Eve at The North Pole-Santa’s Workshop in Cascade, where two of Santa’s elves, Happy and Jingle, are distraught to find the toy warehouse running on empty. And why are Harry Scary Elf and his sidekick, Wanna Delight, acting so odd?
Throw in a few jazzy and contemporary songs from a Broadway musical, retool the lyrics to fit the show and — presto! — happy endings for all as Christmas is saved and the bad elf is punished in a most memorable way.
Post-melodrama, the cast and Adams-Miller return to the stage for a vaudeville-style olio — a variety show with lots of songs, dance and Christmas-related jokes.
Adams-Miller first became a regular Iron Springs performer in 1990. Eight years later, Rebekah Ratterree joined the casts. After relocating in 2004, Adams-Miller and Dolores moved back in 2013 and helped purchase the chateau from its longtime owners, Robert and Vicki Kelly and Bruce Littrell.
“We’re just family-owned, and everyone is super friendly,” Adams-Miller said. “The show is fun and family- friendly for 2 to 102, though we do have a couple of numbers that get on the spicy side. But it goes over the kids’ heads.”
