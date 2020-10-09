Popular local DJ Jack Wilson, who went by the handle Mr. Mehoff, has died. He was 38.
The announcement was made on KILO FM's Twitter and Facebook pages on Friday.
"It is with deep regret that we share this news with the KILO Nation," reads the post on KILO's Facebook page. "We received word last night the our beloved Jack Wilson has passed away. He was and will always be a big part of the KILO family. We send our love and condolences to his mother, son, daughter, family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in Power Jack."
According to a post on radio industry news website AllAccess.com, Wilson passed away from COVID-19 related health issues.
"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," KILO's Ross Ford said in an interview with All Access. "Some of the staff got word last night but waited till after I did my KILO morning show to tell me. He contracted COVID-19 a few months back, which agitated other health issues and he never got better."
Wilson tweeted on May 19, 2020 that he had contracted the coronavirus.
"I got the Corona. It sucks," Wilson wrote on Twitter. "I'm on the mend, didn't have to go to the hospital and get a ventilator. I'm lucky. Please wear masks, be safe. The things that hit me the most worst were the fevers and chills and the body pains. I still ache and walk poorly."
According to Ford, Wilson passed away in Denver on Oct. 3.
Wilson worked at KILO-FM for 15 years before leaving the station in 2015 to take a position at KUPD in Phoenix.