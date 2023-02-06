Fifteen domestic donkeys, a throwback to Teller County’s historic gold mining bonanza of the late 1800s, are in danger of not being able to do their modern-day job.

An unexpected loss of $30,000 from the city of Cripple Creek’s budget that would have funded this year’s 91st Donkey Derby Days has led the festival’s organizing committee to sound a distress call that’s louder than the pack-animals’ braying.

“A hard-working committee is ferociously going forward, saying we’re going to make this happen,” said Annie Valades, event committee chairperson.

“The donkeys are our town mascots, and we need to bring healing to a community that’s been hit hard,” she said.

Shrinking gambling revenue at the small mountain town’s casinos during the pandemic led city officials to cut backing of such events as the annual celebration.

So, a fundraising drive is underway at www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com.

Donkey Derby Days began in 1931 to honor the donkeys left behind by miners after mechanical equipment replaced the methodical animals. They were used as reliable transportation and haulers of ore carts inside and gear outside the area's network of underground mines.

The city adopted the original orphaned donkeys and granted protection through a city ordinance.

The Two Mile High Club took over caring for the donkeys in 1932, a role that the club of about 20 members continues today.

Over the years, Donkey Derby Days has become a popular summer street festival that draws people from around the nation because of its quirkiness, Valades said.

Star attractions have included a parade, half-a-mile-long donkey races, live music, historical re-enactments, booths, food, beverages and other animal antics.

This year’s bash is scheduled for Aug. 11-13 in Cripple Creek, kicking off with an old-fashioned street dance — if all goes as planned, Valades said.

“Donkey Derby Days is such a big deal — it really helps support some businesses, and we’re a big believer in supporting the community that supports us,” said Brandon Updegraff, who handles community outreach for Teller Wifi.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The local internet service provider donated $1,000 to the fundraising effort, which seeks to collect $30,000 to produce the event. Sales of long-sleeved T-shirts with a photo of the donkeys' backsides and the phrase, "Cripple Creek... Where the asses run wild, and the donkeys are well cared for," have netted $1,000 so far, Valades said.

Along with the big weekend where donkeys are king, the burros provide year-round entertainment and interaction, as club members maintain the herd.

From mid-May through mid-October, the herd is let loose to roam the streets of Cripple Creek.

That makes it easier for Mama Tiffany and her baby, Deckers, and Calypso, Salsa, Jenny, who’s the oldest at 40 years old, and the other donkeys to fulfill their role as greeters and ambassadors, Valades said.

Body trackers help club members keep an eye on the wandering beasts of burden.

They spend the winter months in a pasture with a barn and a lean-to northwest of the city. That’s where volunteers feed them every morning, and farriers and veterinarians attend to their health needs.

The public can buy treats to hand over from an observation platform.

“As far as we can tell, we’ve had direct descendants of the original donkeys that worked at the mine in the 1880s, since the inception of our club in 1932,” Valades said.

The club spends about $2,000 per year per donkey to feed and provide care for them, she said.

If Donkey Derby Days rides again in August, it will be the first year since the pandemic began for a three-day celebration. Last year’s was shortened to one day because of a lack of volunteers, Valades said.

More volunteers are in line this year to pitch in.

“This committee is so tenacious and optimistic,” Valades said. “We believe it’s going to be a go, but the next few months are crucial.”