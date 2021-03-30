Urban Egg — A Daytime Eatery has introduced a new menu with some imaginative dishes.
There’s Steak Oscar, featuring center-cut bistro tenderloin with jumbo lump crab hollandaise; Urbano sandwich, a breakfast twist on a Cuban pressed sandwich; and Denver hot chicken benedict.
New drinks are being offered too, such as strawberry basil lemonade, espresso martini and the eatery's version of America’s Best Beermosa with Delirium Tremens Strong Belgian Ale and fresh squeezed orange juice.
