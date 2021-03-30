Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.