The Diaz family, owners of Lucy I’m Home food truck, has taken over a small kitchen space at 390 N. Circle Drive (two blocks south of East Platte Avenue on Circle Drive). The tiny place is perfect for preparing the delicious Cuban sandwiches and empanadas for takeout. There is a small counter with a few stools for seating.
“We’ll keep the truck for using at special events and keep it running during the summer,” said Hector Diaz. “But it’s nice to have a place inside a building during the winter.”
If you’re pressed for time, call to place an order. If you do end up in a queue, which has been the case on several visits, Hector is super friendly and chatty. Pretty soon you’ll feel like part of the family. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Details: 632-0052, lucyimhomefoodtruck.
For the love of coffee
Do you need a reason to hit the drive-thru at a Dutch Bros Coffee kiosk? Then this is for you. On Valentine’s Day, the coffee spot is making your cup of joe a little sweeter by partnering with local nonprofits to raise money to help combat food insecurity. All day Friday, a dollar from every drink sold will be donated to organizations that fight hunger in each stand’s local community. One dollar can provide up to three meals for those struggling with food insecurity.
During the past 14 years of offering Dutch Luv, the coffee chain has raised about $1.1 million, with over $350,000 raised last year. Multiple locations. Hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Visit tinyurl.com/sr9sa7y.