The Diaz family, owners of Lucy I’m Home food truck, has taken over a small kitchen space at 390 N. Circle Drive (two blocks south of East Platte Avenue on Circle Drive). The tiny place is perfect for preparing the delicious Cuban sandwiches and empanadas for takeout. There is a small counter with a few stools for seating.

“We’ll keep the truck for using at special events and keep it running during the summer,” said Hector Diaz. “But it’s nice to have a place inside a building during the winter.”

If you’re pressed for time, call to place an order. If you do end up in a queue, which has been the case on several visits, Hector is super friendly and chatty. Pretty soon you’ll feel like part of the family. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Details: 632-0052, lucyimhomefoodtruck.

