Pete Moreno, the executive chef at Mackenzie’s Chop House for 16 years, has taken his talents to the Prime25, 1605 S. Tejon St.
“When Prime was getting ready to open, they had asked me to join the team,” he said. “They asked a couple times again, and I finally decided to take them up on the offer.”
Changing up the menu at Prime is not part of the plan.
“The menu is solid,” he said. “I’ve made some changes to the steak sauces and suggested a couple of menu specials.”
Wagyu & Wine Wednesdays was one of Moreno’s ideas, and it has been a hit. For $55 you get an 8-ounce wagyu steak with roasted potatoes and blistered shishito peppers, topped with Choron sauce, and a glass of Seven Hills cabernet sauvignon. Choron sauce is a variation on the classic Béarnaise sauce made by adding tomato paste.
Steaks are the major draw to Prime25, but the seafood shines, too. Try the unctuously delicious Skuna Bay salmon ($29). The perfectly seared salmon is placed on a brothy saffron-crab bisque studded with shrimp, scallops, chorizo, mushrooms, fregola (pasta) and garnished with fennel.
“It’s like paella without rice,” Moreno said.
The hours are 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4-10:30 p.m. Fridays, 5-10:30 p.m. Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Details: 358-9822, prime25.com.
Jamaican me hungry
Tamekia Reid and Margarette Noel have opened Meka’s Kitchen — A Taste of Jamaica, 6620 Delmonico Drive (formerly Troy Mediterranean). Reid started her catering business eight years ago in New Jersey. She and Noel moved to the Springs on March 3.
“My daughter is in the Army here, and my lease on my place in New Jersey was ending,” Reid said. “She told me there wasn’t anyone making Jamaican like mine in the Springs. So we decided to move and start my business here.”
Reid and Noel moved here right before the COVID-19 shutdown. Neither being new nor the pandemic has impacted their business.
“My daughter had soldiers ready to order my Jamaican dishes,” she said. “I started looking for a place to lease and spotted an ad for this place on Craig’s list.”
It was a perfect fit, almost turnkey ready. Within less than a month of seeing the Delmonico Drive place, she painted the interior her signature bright orange and started making her delicious dishes. Her top sellers are the oxtail soup and jerk chicken. Other items on her menu include curry chicken, curry goat, brown stew chicken, macaroni pie, and rice and peas (red beans).
Diners can enjoy a 20% grand opening discount on Friday, . Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Takeout and a few tables for dine in. Call 309-6536.
Portable feasts
Picnic Basket Catering is offering smaller meal options that serve one, two or three, like an antipasto package ($26.95, serves one to two) with gourmet cheeses, Italian meats, olives, peppers, pickled vegetables, nuts, dried fruit and crackers, or simple soirée ($46.95, serves one to three) with fruit, gourmet cheese, crackers, artichoke spinach dip, vegetables, tortilla chips, bacon-wrapped dates and freshly baked cookies. There are sandwiches, salads, individual entrees and larger packages available. A 48-hour notice is appreciated. Details: 635-0200, pbcatering.com.
Join the club
Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St., adds new items to its menus regularly, like the Officer’s Club ($11.95), a triple-decker sandwich with Boar’s Head Black Forest ham, Ovengold turkey, smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, imported Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion, with The Colonel’s Special Sauce on whole grain bread. It also offers three daily hot soups. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Details: 203-4743, tinyurl.com/y4uctnmw.
Asphalt dining
Rockrimmon Street Eats food truck rally, 6650 Corporate Drive, is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays. Seven to 10 trucks show up for a hungry crowd. Frequently seen trucks include Wheel Coffee, Tepex, Crepes-N-Go, Killik’s, The Fix Food Truck, Munchies719, Twisted American and Lucy I’m Home. Visit facebook.com/rockrimmonstreeteats.
