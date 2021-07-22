The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., posted a farewell on Facebook on July 5, announcing the last day of business was July 11. Owners Tyler and Jenny Sherman opened the neighborhood Colorado Springs bar in 2018.

“The attraction of our extremely desirable location and the continued development of our great city proved to be a combination that was too much for a mom-and-pop restaurant to stand in the way of,” the announcement said. “We’re currently looking for a new location and are excited about what the future holds.”

The bar and café location was also home to the Garrison Tavern before The Bench was launched.

In the meantime, stay tuned to social media for updates and visit the couple’s other restaurant, Odyssey Gastropub, 311 N. Tejon St., where some of the dishes from The Bench menu might appear here and there.