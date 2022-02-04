Raphael Sassi made portraits that lived and breathed.
The popular Colorado Springs artist and art teacher was revered as a skilled draughtsman, a person capable of detailed drawings. A walk through the exhibit “Raphael Sassi: A Retrospective” will bring you eye to eye and cheekbone to cheekbone with people you swear look familiar. That’s because they are. He liked to capture the visages of many community members and people involved in the arts in the Pikes Peak region.
The exhibit will be up through March 5 at GOCA 121, the satellite gallery of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Galleries of Contemporary Art. It will be open during First Friday Downtown.
“His work is incredibly intricate,” wrote Ent Center for the Arts Executive Director David Siegel in Communique, a UCCS news publication. “The bags under the eyes of one portrait subject were so lifelike I could feel the exhaustion in my own body.”
Sassi followed his brother out to Colorado from New York, and landed in the Springs around 2004. After he moved to Henderson about 15 years later, he was killed by a roommate in 2019. He was 42.
“We were really robbed,” said exhibit curator and UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art Director Daisy McGowan. “I wanted to demonstrate how vital his talent was and, more than that, how connected he was across the community. He was one of Colorado’s most important contemporary artists. He exhibited frequently, but didn’t have the same amount of attention on his work because he was a younger artist that you might have as you mature as an artist.”
The retrospective features more than 100 drawings, including “The Girlfriends,” a series of three dozen portraits of friends and models done during graduate school at New York Academy of Art in New York City. Accompanying the main exhibit is a memoriam show, featuring works by local artists who painted portraits of him after his death.
“He was lively and passionate when you talked to him about his passions, like drawing,” McGowan said. “He knew he was an artist from a young age. It was not an option to move away from, just figure out how to make it through life, when that’s your calling.”
To sustain his art, he moved from the Springs to Henderson to work as a long-haul trucker. The new gig fell in line with his lifelong love of motorcycles, which is apparent in the number of drawings of bikes in the new exhibit.
“Trucking gave him a lot of freedom to draw and think about art,” McGowan said. “He was mechanically gifted, having spent his life interested in the mechanics of motorcycle and engines.”
The lines of Sassi’s drawings gleam with energy, McGowan said, and he often used drawing tools that seemed limiting. Some of his works are done only in ball point pen, a difficult and unerasable medium. Others are done in silverpoint, a type of drawing using thin pieces of silver wire held in a stylus.
“It’s difficult and dates back to the Renaissance Era,” she said. “You get to see his style and the hand of the artist. And he developed a style that’s all his own. There’s tremendous humanity in the process of looking at someone so closely and sitting for a portrait.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270