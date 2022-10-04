The very characters we created to make us smile are now the stuff of our nightmares.
Clowns.
The creative forces behind the 13th annual Aftermath Haunted House in Cañon City make sure to keep a fully-stocked horde of the bumbling, stumbling, rouged evil-doers on hand every year.
"Maybe it's because something (clowns) that's supposed to be fun and hilarious, when given that twist, is absolutely terrifying to people," said Jaimee Southern, Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District's Kids Klub director. This is her fourth year working on Aftermath, the organization's annual haunted house that raises money for district programs.
Aftermath isn't your typical haunted house, staged in an old strip mall. Visitors will be guided through an old two-story, 3,000-square foot farmhouse once owned by the Nailor family, and purchased by the Recreation and Park District. Located near the Arkansas Riverwalk, people also will wander the dark trails through a wooded area and around a small pond before and after shuffling through the house.
The event opens Saturday and runs 7-10:30 p.m. Saturdays through October. After buying tickets in the Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District community room, visitors will walk to the archery range to enter Aftermath. Last year the house was ranked No. 1 in the state by Colorado Haunted Houses, a website dedicated to Halloween attractions.
"A lot of people don't realize the house is even back there," said Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District Executive Director Kyle Horne. "It’s the ideal setting for a haunted house."
As alluded to by its name, this year's house is designed to reflect how the world might look after the apocalypse. The scene will include a lot of dead folks, naturally, as well as activities formerly enjoyed by humans, such as a circus. And it never hurts to throw in a ton of gore and play on people's phobias, including the poor, maligned clown trope.
"Like arachnophobia and claustrophobia," Southern said. "They’re easily obtained, but terrifying to people."
A well-timed chainsaw also adds heat to the living nightmare: "The loud sound always gets people. That's the area I stay clear of," Southern said.
About 40 volunteers sign up early in the year to make the fright nights possible.
"There are just people out there who enjoy scaring others," Horne said.