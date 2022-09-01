Kyle Cragle is proof that what makes us stick out from the crowd can be our best asset.
When he was around 7 or 8, he could move his body in ways none of his gymnastics coaches could fathom.
“I was never a boy who was super strong,” he said. “I was always the boy that was super flexible. I never had to get stretched or have my splits pushed.”
His fellow gymnasts teased him about that hyperflexibility, but Cragle now works for one of the world’s most popular entertainment companies. He’ll appear as a hand-balancing dragonfly in Cirque du Soleil’s insect-themed show “Ovo.” It returns to The Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday through Sunday.
“As I got older, it went from kids teasing me to people recognizing I was really special, and that I could make a career out of this,” Cragle said.
An ovo, which means egg in Portuguese, is at the core of the show, when a funky blue fly with a big egg on his back disrupts a colony of bugs. The insects, curious about the invader, steal his egg, and he must work to retrieve it, all while falling for a lovely ladybug.
Cragle gets 6 minutes in the show that are all his, though he can be spotted on stage for another 10 to 15 minutes.
A couple of years after he started gymnastics, the performer saw his first Cirque du Soleil show during a family trip to Disney World and was hooked. He bought a DVD of the show and taught himself tricks in the living room. At 15, he auditioned for a full-time circus program in Montreal, where his family lived, and specialized in contortion and hand-balancing.
Since then, the 26-year-old has immersed himself in the Cirque culture, first performing in “Ovo,” then accepting a job as a full-time makeup artist at the company’s Montreal headquarters. It felt like the right move, he said, after performing in more than 500 shows in 10 countries.
“I was falling in love with makeup,” Cragle said. “I’m the youngest person to work in the makeup department at Cirque, and only one of three or four men to work in the department.”
It was a strategic decision, to move from the physicality of performing to working behind the scenes, and one made to secure his future.
“It allows you to have a career after the stage,” he said. “Our bodies don’t stay in tip-top shape forever. It was a wise decision as a young adult to gain experience in another thing.”
But as the entertainment world opened up post-pandemic, and “Ovo” got rolling again, Cragle got a call to return to his role. Once again, he went with his gut and accepted, though he still stays active in the world of makeup.
As far as keeping his body primed to contort and balance on one hand or foot, he mostly uses his own body weight to train. That looks like lots of pushups, Pilates and core work, with some light weights and endurance work.
“Even though I’m naturally flexible, my track was learning how to control my flexibility because I have so much of it,” Cragle said.
“I was doing strength training to make sure my body was stable enough. I’m doing anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half a day just stretching.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270