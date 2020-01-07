The last time Kesha performed in Denver, she did so in front of 18,000 people at the Pepsi Center.
For Kesha's next stop in Colorado, she'll play a room of less than 4,000 people.
Talk about more intimate.
In support of her new album, "High Road," Kesha will play a show on May 11 at the Mission Ballroom. The Denver music venue lists a capacity of 3,950 people.
Tickets, $59.95 to $149.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.
"High Road" is due out Jan. 31 and, following the tone of 2017's "Rainbow," will likely sound nothing like Kesha's early hits, such as "Tik Tok."
Look no further than "Resentment," the country-leaning single off "High Road" that Kesha released in December. It features Sturgill Simpson.
Big Freedia, another collaborative voice heard on "High Road," will open up for Kesha on the 26-city tour. It kicks off April 23 in Sugarland, Texas.