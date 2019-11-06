Piece of the pie

As a songwriter, Julia Michaels is the mastermind behind songs for a range of hitmakers, from Selena Gomez to Keith Urban to Lady Gaga. She has co-written 21 songs that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100, eleven of which have hit the Top 40, including her own song, "Issues."

Here's a sample of songs on which Michaels has co-writing credits:

• “Close” by Nick Jonas featuring Tove Lo

• “Love Myself” by Hailee Steinfeld

• “The Feeling” by Justin Bieber featuring Halsey

• "Hands to Myself" by Selena Gomez

• "Used to Love You" by Gwen Stefani

• "Dive" by Ed Sheeran

• "War Paint" by Kelly Clarkson

• "Sorry" by Justin Bieber

• "Drew Barrymore" by Bryce Vine

• "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monae

• "Heal Me" by Lady Gaga from "A Star Is Born"