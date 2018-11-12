Comic book legend Stan Lee passed away today at 95.
Lee, who was born Stanley Martin Leiber in 1922, started in the comic book business in 1939 and became an editor at what would eventually turn into Marvel Comics at 19. He created or co-created several iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, The X-Men, Daredevil, The Incredible Hulk and several others.
By helping to build complex, flawed characters, Lee had an enormous impact not just on the development of Marvel's roster but on the comic book industry as a whole.
Considering Stan Lee's influence and to honor him we're reflecting on his most iconic creations. Spider-Man was the first comic book character I dove into as a kid, so I always associate Lee with Peter Parker. But what say you? Who is your favorite Marvel character?
Have your voice heard by answering our unscientific poll below. Don't see your favorite character listed? Share who you believe should be recognized in the comments section below.
Excelsior!