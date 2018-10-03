That time of the year some of you look forward to and some of you dread is here. It's officially pumpkin spice season.
Amazingly we're not even at the start of this year's pumpkin spice season. We're right in the middle of it. Starbucks starting selling their pumpkin spice lattes (PSL for short) on August 28 this year. August!
Since then, consumers have been bombarded with pumpkin-flavored products. A few of these items make sense (lattes, candles, chips, snack cakes) while still others boggle the mind (dog treats, protein powder, moonshine, Kahlua).
Don't be surprised if 7-Eleven will be offering pumpkin spice-flavored gasoline the next time you fill up your car.
The biggest problem with pumpkin spice is how divisive it is. People either LOVE the flavoring, or find it abhorrent. The people who love it aren't shy about it either. They contain their excitement about as well as a 5-year-old on Christmas morning. Not that people who hate it are much better. They act like pumpkin flavoring is something you accidentally stepped in.
These strong feelings have led to animosity on both sides.
"Why can't you let me enjoy something I really like that only comes out once a year?" asks one side.
"You don't see me getting this hyped for the McRib do you?" replies the other.
"Actually you do."
"That's not the point!"
To settle the debate once and for all, have some fun and cast your vote in the highly unscientific, non-partisan, family-friendly poll below.