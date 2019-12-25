032419 ballroom.jpg

The new Mission Ballroom by AEG Presents will open in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood on Aug. 7 with a concert by The Lumineers. The venue can seat up to 3,950 patrons and adjust its room size according to the size of the crowd. Courtesy AEG Presents

Your idea of what a music venue should be will change after a night at the Mission Ballroom. Nothing against Denver’s historic halls, but the first-year, state-of-the-art Ballroom takes the experience to another level. At those others you’re accustomed to little elbow room.

Here, you’ll find plenty of room to boogie on a floor before a stage that adjusts to crowd size. Plenty of seating around, too. A massive disco ball dangles from the high ceiling — a symbol of the past in a futuristic place. Click here for more information and concert schedule.

