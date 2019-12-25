Your idea of what a music venue should be will change after a night at the Mission Ballroom. Nothing against Denver’s historic halls, but the first-year, state-of-the-art Ballroom takes the experience to another level. At those others you’re accustomed to little elbow room.
Here, you’ll find plenty of room to boogie on a floor before a stage that adjusts to crowd size. Plenty of seating around, too. A massive disco ball dangles from the high ceiling — a symbol of the past in a futuristic place. Click here for more information and concert schedule.