You’ve probably heard of actress Hattie McDaniel, the first Black person to win an Oscar for her role as Mammy in the 1939 film, “Gone With the Wind.”

But what about Theresa Harris? Dorothy Van Engle? Mildred Washington? Have you heard of them?

Probably not, yet the Black actresses also starred in popular films throughout the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s.

“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” is Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s homage to those female performers who got lost in the colorism and sizeism of early Hollywood. The comedy will be held at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. It runs through March 20.

“There are all these people great at what they did, but we only saw them briefly on screen as maids,” said director Betty Hart. “Talented Black actresses, but because of the systems that existed, they didn’t get to have the careers they should have. I wish I could say that no longer happens, but it’s still an issue. We still have people who aren’t given every opportunity to succeed.”

In the 2011 play, we meet Vera Stark, a Black woman trying to break into the movies while she works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell, a white Hollywood star trying to hang onto her career. Act one is set in the ’30s, and modeled after the era’s screwball comedies. Act two is set in 2003, where we learn the fate of the two women’s lives.

Nottage’s dramas “Sweat” and “Ruined” each received a Pulitzer, making her the first woman to win the category twice.

“Lynn is one of our most celebrated writers, and she has three major skill sets,” Kate Whoriskey, who directed the award-winning plays, said to NPR. “She’s incredible with character and she’s great with structure. She has the ability to see into the future more than anyone I know, in terms of what the world is asking for.”

Hart, a Denver-based director and actor last seen in the Springs in the FAC’s 2018 production of Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel,” is likely the first Black female to direct a mainstage production for the theater company. The new show’s big ideas and themes, including its relevance to modern times and our continued emphasis on men and women looking a certain way to get roles, appealed to her. It’s the story of 1930s Hollywood, but also the story of America.

“You can see people and not recognize the journey it took to get where they are,” Hart said. “It asks great questions about how we treat people, and what we are willing to risk for love.”

