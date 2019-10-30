In April we told you about a plan to open Bread and Butter Neighborhood Market, a grocery store in downtown Colorado Springs.
The project is underway with hopes of opening in May 2020 at 602 S. Nevada Ave.
Owners Aubrey Day and Stacy Poore have launched a crowd-funding Kickstarter campaign to supplement the funds raised by several investors.
To learn more about the market, join the owners at an open house at Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St., noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Visit breadandbuttermarket.com for a link to Kickstarter.