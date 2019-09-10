Alert the kids — Catboy, Owlette and Gekko are back.
The stars of "PJ Masks Live!" are back with the new show "PJ Masks Live: Save the Day!" It stops by Pikes Peak Center on Dec. 17. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The popular animated series trails the nightly adventures of three friends who transform into their alter egos when they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets. They go on to solve mysteries and learn important lessons.