I’m not much for chain restaurants, but I recently found myself in MOD Pizza. I was pleased by the scrumptioussalad I concocted from the extensive number of interesting ingredients, including roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, anchovies, pineapple, rosemary and roasted corn.
My dining partner created an appealing gluten-free pizza from the same array of ingredients and finished it off with a little container of balsamic fig glaze. It was too sweet for me, but other sauces looked appealing: pesto drizzle, sri-rancha sauce and Mike’s Hot Honey; modpizza.com. — Jennifer Mulson
- The third Urban Living Tour is an ideal way to see what our growing urban lifestyle is all about. On April 13, you have an opportunity to peek inside new apartments and lofts as well as visit special features in and around downtown. Some highlights: 22 Spruce, ECO at 333 E. Colorado Ave., Poet Lofts, Park Manor, CityRock, ParkRide in Acacia Park, and, a shuttle ride away, the under-construction Greenway Flats at Springs Rescue Mission. Reserve your ticket and find more information about the self-guided tour at DowntownCS.com/ULT, $10 until 5 p.m. April 12, then $15. — Linda Navarro