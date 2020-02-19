Jubal Flagg
When: 4:15, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd.
Price: $16; 591-0707, looneescc.wixsite.com
Some in the comedy business say it takes seven years to find your authentic voice. For Jubal Flagg, it took 13.
It was a long road, but once the Seattle comedian heeded the advice of his therapist, his career blossomed.
Flagg is part of the syndicated radio show “Brooke & Jubal in the Morning,” which airs locally from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday on 98.9 Magic FM. He’ll be at Loonees Comedy Corner on Friday and Saturday.
“I’ve been in therapy my whole life,” Flagg said. “One day I said I was scared to be happy. My comedy has been so negative, and I don’t think I’ll be funny anymore if I’m happy. He said if your comedy is more authentic to you, you’ll be better. He was right.”
Turns out, Flagg had a lot to say. Born in Wyoming to parents who were ministers, the family moved to Los Angeles during his first year. Flagg’s was not an easy childhood. His father abused him physically, emotionally and sexually, which dragged him into a dark world of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The two no longer have contact, and his father is no longer involved in the ministry.
Flagg doesn’t shy away from the truth in his stand-up and acknowledges sometimes he gets serious on stage before following it up with a laugh for stress relief. He’s also an advocate for victims of abuse.
“It was a journey learning to cope with depression and complex PTSD ... and learning to be able to be comfortable in my own skin,” he said. “It helped me to tell better jokes.”
‘The Pillowman’
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $7, free for University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students; 255-3232, uccspresents.org
The UCCS Theatre and Dance Program will perform playwright Martin McDonagh’s Tony Award-winning thriller about people living in a police state. The authorities have gathered up Katurian, an author whose gruesome short stories have some unsettling similarities to a recent string of bizarre child murders in his town. In an attempt to squeeze a confession from him, they mercilessly interrogate him.
‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver
Price: $49 to $250; 888-929-7849, axs.com
Prepare yourselves for the most dramatic live dating event of all time. That’s right, TV’s tackiest dating show is now on stage. Same deal as the televised version: One single hometown guy will have his choice from a group of presumably single local ladies. They’ll go through faux dating shenanigans and roses will be handed out. This time, though, the audience will assist during the selection process. Former “Bachelor” and Denver resident Ben Higgins and former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin will help lonely hearts find love this winter.
‘The Merchant of Mumbai’
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 29
Where: The Bitsy Stage, 1137 S. Huron St., Denver
Price: $5; 720-328-5294, bitsystage.com
The theater company’s adaptations are always family friendly affairs. In this script, adapted from Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” three friends embark on an adventure that turns lopsided. Fortunately, a mysterious woman appears to turn everything right-side up again.
Comedy Show Below
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: The Gallery Below, 718-B N. Weber St.
Price: $5 online ticket, $10; 347-961-4789, comedyshowbelow.com
Visit an art gallery for a comedy show. Every third Friday of the month, Front Range comics step up to the mic in the hopes of making you laugh. Comedian Andrew Ingram hosts.
Improv Colorado
When: 7:35 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Cellar at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St.
Price: $8 to $10; 306-5006, improvcolorado.com
If you’re a fan of “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” this is the show for you. The family friendly improv comedy troupe will pull suggestions from the audience to build a castle of comedy.
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Where: Lory Student Center Theatre, Colorado State University, 1101 Center Avenue Mall, Fort Collins
Price: $18; csurec.colostate.edu
Take in three nights of short films and documentaries about the environment, mountain culture, sports and more.
Also playing
• “Barefoot in the Park,” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, runs through March 22, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 W. Main St., Littleton, $25-$45; 303-794-2787, ext. 5, townhallartscenter.org
• “Aureum: An Acrobatic Adventure Tale,” 8 p.m. Friday, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, $38 to $48; 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org/aureum
• “Space After Dark: Science Riot,” 8 p.m. Friday, Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $15; discoverspace.org
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE