Wackadoo Brewing Co.’s origin story might not be wackadoodle, per se, but it’s certainly unique.
It began as the “only brewery in America that was part of a VFW,” said owner and head brewer Steven Fuller, who launched the company in February 2020.
Then, of course, “COVID hit. Everybody was scared, and all these businesses were closing. Nobody would touch us.
Nobody would give us a loan,” said the Army veteran and lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
He managed to put together $17,000 with the help of friends, enough to lease space and start up a one-barrel brewery in a building by VFW Post 6461 in Fountain.
“We didn’t have our own taproom, so what we did is we brewed beer and we distributed it to … service organizations,” Fuller said.
At first, the concept of adding craft to a chorus of Big Beer playing to an old-school crowd was a hard sell, even at the bar next door.
“They were, like, ‘Nobody’s going to want your beer. These are all old guys all they want to do is drink their Bud, their Coors. They don’t want craft beer.’ That’s the argument I had with them,” Fuller said.
The VFW eventually agreed to a trial run, on one tap.
“We put a beer on, that same day we completely sold out of it. They couldn’t believe it,” Fuller said.
Wackadoo brews now can be found on multiple taps at VFWs in Fountain and Penrose, the American Legion in Fountain and The Enlisted Association in Colorado Springs — and, on Friday, at the brewery’s new home base in Rockrimmon.
“We’ve gone from a little 600-square-foot building to an almost 4,000-square-foot building,” Fuller said, whose new location, at 5158 Centennial Blvd., has 20 taps and will offer in-house ordering and service by nearby 3.14 Pi Bar.
Originally from Maine, Fuller joined the Army at 17 and served three tours in Iraq during military service that took him around the world.
After he left the service, he got into live steel fighting, which we’ll let him explain:
“It’s the most violent legal sport in the world,” Fuller said. “It’s medieval combat with real armor and real weapons. Very few rules. Very unsafe.”
His last fight, after two years on a national team, was in Colorado Springs. He fell in love. Three years later, the former homebrewer is poised to open the taproom he’s been dreaming about since … well, not as long as some, but long enough.
You’ll see the wackiness of that name, which Fuller said started as a “bad joke” between him and some roommates, reflected in Wackadoo’s beers.
“As of right now, we’ve got 60 different recipes and we’re ready to expand out to a whole ‘nother line,” said Fuller, whose brewery also makes craft sodas, hard seltzers and is ready to begin making non-alcoholic beers. “So, yeah, we’ve got a lot going on.”