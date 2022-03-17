I generate far too much trash, like most Americans, but try to make up for it by doing the right thing with what’s left behind.
I recycle all my bottles and cans. And, when a six-pack has come bound in those flimsy plastic loops, I make sure to cut it up before it goes into the bin.
I’ve seen the photos and videos of wildlife trapped in those awful loops, and the guilt is too much. (Also see: Turtle with straw up nose, the viral video that helped lead to a straw revolution a few years back. Yeah, I forgo plastic straws, too, and when they end up in my detritus, I collect and bag ‘em up before recycling).
Plastic rings have been used for generations to link together multipacks of canned drinks, but we’ve long known the risks they pose to animals and the environment when disposed of improperly. They’ve been linked to ocean pollution, which is increasing so fast experts with the World Economic Forum predict that, by 2050, global oceans will contain more plastic than fish.
In recent years, though, many companies in the craft sector and beyond have made the move to more eco- and bio-friendly packaging, to cardboard boxes or reusable can carriers made of molded plastic that’s recycled and recyclable.
Those old plastic rings might soon be the stuff of nostalgia — and the landfills where they’ll spend the next half-millennium or so decomposing.
Beginning this year, Coors Light in the U.S. will join the global movement, shifting to a cardboard wrap-style packaging that’s “recyclable and sustainably sourced,” according to the company, which announced the change in early March.
By 2025, Molson Coors said it expects the roughly 30 brands it distributes in the U.S. and Canada, including Blue Moon and Miller Lite, will have made the shift to the new packaging.
With one of the largest beer brands in North America making the switch, it’s likely others will follow suit. And that’s encouraging.
I suppose if I really wanted to be eco-conscious, I’d brew my beer. Or switch back to refillable growlers, which deliver 64 ounces in a reusable container, with theoretically zero (nonliquid) waste. Many of the breweries that stopped offering growler fills early in the pandemic are back at it, so it’s time to get my priorities straight.
In the meantime, it’s good to know I’m not the only one fretting about those horrible six-pack rings — and trying to do something about it.