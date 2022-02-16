The list of things I don’t understand, but really don’t want to understand, keeps getting longer. It includes:
Walgreens coupons.
How poems translated into English can still rhyme.
The lyrics to Peter Murphy’s “Canvas Beauty.”
And football.
Thankfully, one needn’t understand a thing to enjoy it — a truth that, for me and football, is valid one day a year and also extends to the Big Ads that air during the Big Game, particularly the ads about beer.
Over the decades we’ve been pitched suds by a chorus of frogs, a skateboard-riding bull terrier, Clydesdale horses, puppies and knights, to name just a few. Some of them, if you didn’t realize you were watching a beer commercial, you might not know what the creators wanted you to want to buy.
In the time-honored tradition of great and thematically confusing Super Bowl beer commercials, this year’s offering from Michelob Ultra features an array of top athletes — Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan and Serena Williams — engaged in a mysterious bowl-off at an old-school-style alley.
In the time-honored tradition of alcohol commercials, nobody actually ever takes a swig of their beers.
It’s just getting warm on that amp or in your hand! By the time you drink it it won’t be cold enough to mask the taste! Also, everyone’s bowling (strikes?) at the same time. Whatever happened to lane courtesy?
A bowling alley is a bit more beery of a setting than a barn, but still. Nobody drinks.
In commercials, nobody ever has.
Even the stars of Miller Lite’s classically straight-forward “Tastes Great Less Filling” campaign from the 1970s and 1980s only raise those full cups to gesticulate.
Despite the assertions of Neil Patrick Harris in a 2014 Heineken spot, the FCC doesn’t prohibit actors from taking a sip of beer in broadcast advertising. The rule, however, is a hard and fast self-imposed one that’s been canon since the dawn of the industry.
Since then, advertisers have been doing creative end-runs to successfully hawk a sinful product while still hewing to a tradition that’s proved one of Prohibition’s most enduring hangovers.
But imagination swoops in where (fake) reality dares not tread.
So rather than Cindy Crawford looking refreshed after chugging a Bud (instead of a Pepsi), we get frogs and horses and knights and campaigns that leave us with a smile, maybe a “hunh?” and — if they really hit the mark — a shared moment, if maybe not necessarily a brand name, to remember.
And sometimes, we get The Superior Bowl, and we get Steve Buscemi (back) in a bowling alley.
Really, that’s all I need to understand.