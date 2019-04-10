The thing about Colorado sunbathing: Unless you’re wearing SPF a-million, best make it a sun-dip.
I learned this lesson the hard way, after maybe 20 minutes reading a book in the backyard the summer after I moved to the Springs. Had I not popped back inside for another beer and noticed my beet-red décolletage, I probably would have continued cooking for another chapter or two. (So, again, thank you beer!)
Damage from unprotected sun exposure can happen especially quickly at altitude, where the thinner atmosphere provides less barrier against harmful rays. And skin isn’t the only thing that can get burned by too much of a good thing.
“Did you know? Sunlight can damage beer in seconds,” reads a sign on the patio at Cerberus Brewing.
If, like me, you thought the worst that could happen is your beer gets warm, Cerberus co-owner and brewer Josh Adamski has a tale to share:
“We had this one customer, might have been last summer, she always ordered the same beer and always drank it and liked it, but once in a while, she would come back in and say it was skunky,” Adamski said. “We found out she was taking it outside in the sun while she drank it, and it was getting warm.”
Soon after, Cerberus posted the warning sign.
“People were leaving their glasses in the sun too long. We also wanted to help people realize that beer can go skunky quite fast,” he said.
The seasonal attributes we prize so highly — light and heat — can play havoc with suds’ very nature. While heat can lead to oxidation and a “cardboard”-like flavor, Adamski says light is the bigger evil, corrupting the beer at its chemical core, in some cases faster than you can chug it.
“What happens is hops are full of alpha-acids that give off the bitterness you get in beer,” Adamski said.
When light hits the beer, through a clear bottle or drinking glass, it reacts with those iso-alpha-acids, transforming them into a sulfur compound that “gives off the same aroma and flavor as a skunk would,” Adamski said.
“That’s why you see the majority of beers in cans or dark glass bottles or with boxes that cover most of the bottle,” he said.
Brewers sometimes even subject their wares to less-than-ideal storage scenarios to see how they fare. Dark glass and shade can make all the difference when it comes to suds survival.
“We did it here with our Motivational Speaker West Coast Double IPA. We had it in brown bottles, for six months in direct sunlight in the brewery, and it didn’t break down into skunk. It just tasted older,” Adamski said.
Regardless of the shade or alcohol content of a beer, it’ll get sun skunked if you’re not careful, said Adamski.
“Keep it in the shade, and it you have a koozie, use it — especially if the beer’s in clear glass,” he said. “Just keep an eye on it; don’t down it but maybe drink it a little faster. People are going to find out quick that their beer’s getting warmer, but as long as it’s out of sunlight you’re pretty much good to go as far as keeping it from going skunky.”